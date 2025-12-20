Left Menu

Civic Election Alliance: Thackeray Cousins Unite?

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) met Raj Thackeray of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to finalize seat-sharing for January 15 civic polls in Mumbai. This visit followed talks led by MNS leader Nitin Sardesai, with the alliance nearing finalization as elections across 29 municipal corporations approach.

In a strategic political move, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut met with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Saturday. The two parties are currently in discussions to finalize a seat-sharing arrangement for the critical January 15 civic elections in Mumbai.

This meeting marked Raut's second visit within three days to 'Shivtirth', Raj Thackeray's residence in Dadar. The urgency reflects the approaching elections slated for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra.

The alliance talks, spearheaded by MNS leader Nitin Sardesai, are in advanced stages. However, the official announcement on the alliance between parties led by cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray remains pending. Another Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Anil Parab, also engaged with Raj Thackeray recently.

