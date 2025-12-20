Civic Election Alliance: Thackeray Cousins Unite?

In a strategic political move, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut met with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Saturday. The two parties are currently in discussions to finalize a seat-sharing arrangement for the critical January 15 civic elections in Mumbai.

This meeting marked Raut's second visit within three days to 'Shivtirth', Raj Thackeray's residence in Dadar. The urgency reflects the approaching elections slated for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra.

The alliance talks, spearheaded by MNS leader Nitin Sardesai, are in advanced stages. However, the official announcement on the alliance between parties led by cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray remains pending. Another Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Anil Parab, also engaged with Raj Thackeray recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)