Power Shifts: Battle for Control Unfolds in Silung Hills Council Elections

The ruling ZPM, opposition MNF, and Hmar People's Convention (HPC) announced their candidates for the Silung Hills Council elections on November 5. The ZPM-HPC alliance contests eight and four seats respectively, while MNF partnered with HPC (R) for 10 and two seats. The council has 12 constituencies.

In a decisive move ahead of the Silung Hills Council elections, slated for November 5, the ruling ZPM, opposition MNF, and Hmar People's Convention (HPC) revealed their candidate lists on Monday. These elections, comprising 12 constituencies, dictate the political fabric of the Hmar-dominated northeastern part of Mizoram.

The ZPM and HPC, running in alliance, will attempt to maintain their hold on power by contesting eight and four seats respectively. Meanwhile, the MNF has formed a pact with the Hmar People's Convention (Reformed) or HPC (R), fielding candidates for 10 and two seats. Notably, the ZPM's incumbent Chief Executive Member Lalvenhima Hmar will face MNF's Vanlaltluangliana in Suangpuilawn.

As the factions gear up for a close electoral race, a total of 23,789 voters, including 11,914 women, are eligible to vote. October 10 marks the final date for filing nominations, while candidates have until October 14 to withdraw. These elections follow the establishment of the SHC in 2018, rooted in the peace accord between the Mizoram government and the erstwhile Hmar People's Convention (Democratic).

(With inputs from agencies.)

