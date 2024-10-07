Chagos Islanders Demand Justice Over U.K.-Mauritius Deal

Chagos Islanders, displaced more than 50 years ago to make way for a U.S. military base, staged a protest outside the U.K. Parliament on Monday. They voiced opposition to a recent agreement between the U.K. and Mauritius regarding sovereignty over their homeland.

The deal, which maintains the American base at Diego Garcia, has faced criticism for excluding the islanders from discussions about their future. Many of the displaced residents seek clarity on their right to return home, a matter left unresolved by the agreement.

The controversy touches on broader issues of colonialism and territorial sovereignty, with international bodies like the U.N. General Assembly calling for the return of the islands to Mauritius. Yet, the U.K. government insists the agreement is necessary to secure the military base's future.

