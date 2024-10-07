Left Menu

Chagos Islanders Demand Justice Over U.K.-Mauritius Deal

The Chagos Islanders, displaced half a century ago for a U.S. military base, protested outside the U.K. Parliament against a new U.K.-Mauritius agreement that decides their homeland's fate without their input. The deal raises questions of sovereignty and resettlement, with unresolved tensions over homecoming rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:12 IST
Chagos Islanders Demand Justice Over U.K.-Mauritius Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chagos Islanders, displaced more than 50 years ago to make way for a U.S. military base, staged a protest outside the U.K. Parliament on Monday. They voiced opposition to a recent agreement between the U.K. and Mauritius regarding sovereignty over their homeland.

The deal, which maintains the American base at Diego Garcia, has faced criticism for excluding the islanders from discussions about their future. Many of the displaced residents seek clarity on their right to return home, a matter left unresolved by the agreement.

The controversy touches on broader issues of colonialism and territorial sovereignty, with international bodies like the U.N. General Assembly calling for the return of the islands to Mauritius. Yet, the U.K. government insists the agreement is necessary to secure the military base's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024