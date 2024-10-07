Kolkata Corruption Scandal Unfolds: CBI Tightens Grip
The CBI has extended the custody of Ashish Pandey for 11 days, who is implicated in a corruption case that involves paying off the former principal of RG Kar Medical College. Pandey is accused of bribery and running illicit activities at the hospital.
- Country:
- India
The Kolkata court has extended the custody of Ashish Pandey, the key accused in a corruption case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, for another 11 days, officials confirmed on Monday.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted evidence suggesting that Pandey paid the former principal, Sandip Ghosh, to secure the position of 'House Staff'. Both Pandey and Ghosh are embroiled in a scandal involving bribery for post assignments.
Accusations against Pandey include financial misconduct and allegedly operating a sex racket within the hospital. As the president of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad unit at the college, Pandey reportedly wielded significant influence over post assignments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
