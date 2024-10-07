Strengthening Alliances: Naidu's Prolific Meetings in Delhi
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, discussing support for the Polavaram Project and the capital Amaravati. He also met Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding a promised Railway Zone and infrastructure investments in the state.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu engaged in a series of critical discussions in New Delhi, marking significant advances in state projects. Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu expressed gratitude for the Cabinet's nod on revised costs for the Polavaram Project and ongoing support for Amaravati, the state's capital.
Naidu articulated his appreciation on social media, acknowledging the Prime Minister's backing amidst Andhra Pradesh's fiscal challenges. He emphasized Modi's reassurance of the Central Government's commitment to collaborative efforts in overcoming economic hurdles facing the state.
Furthering state interests, Naidu met with Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who announced a hefty investment of Rs 73,743 crore in infrastructure, including advancements on a longstanding commitment to establish a Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
