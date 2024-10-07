Sex Trafficking Bust: Young Woman Arrested in Mumbai
A 24-year-old woman named Renu Indramani Malhah, also known as Shanaya, has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly running a sex trafficking operation. She was apprehended in Pune district and is accused of coercing minors into prostitution. Authorities have charged her under various legal ordinances.
A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly operating a sex trafficking ring, according to a Mumbai police source on Monday.
Identified as Renu Indramani Malhah, alias Shanaya, she was apprehended in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune. The arrests came after accusations of forcing a 14-year-old girl into prostitution, confirmed officials from Kalachowki police station.
The investigation revealed that Shanaya allegedly coerced seven girls into prostitution. She faces charges under the BNS and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, authorities added.
