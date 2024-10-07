Left Menu

Sex Trafficking Bust: Young Woman Arrested in Mumbai

A 24-year-old woman named Renu Indramani Malhah, also known as Shanaya, has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly running a sex trafficking operation. She was apprehended in Pune district and is accused of coercing minors into prostitution. Authorities have charged her under various legal ordinances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:34 IST
Sex Trafficking Bust: Young Woman Arrested in Mumbai
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly operating a sex trafficking ring, according to a Mumbai police source on Monday.

Identified as Renu Indramani Malhah, alias Shanaya, she was apprehended in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune. The arrests came after accusations of forcing a 14-year-old girl into prostitution, confirmed officials from Kalachowki police station.

The investigation revealed that Shanaya allegedly coerced seven girls into prostitution. She faces charges under the BNS and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, authorities added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024