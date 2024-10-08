Left Menu

Arrest in Bhadohi: Kidnapping Case Unfolds

A 21-year-old man, Vishal Prajapati, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a girl over two months. Police found him at Bhadohi railway station. The girl, missing since July 30, was rescued following Vishal's interrogation. He faces charges under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 08-10-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 00:04 IST
In a significant development, police have arrested a 21-year-old man named Vishal Prajapati, accused of kidnapping a girl in August and subjecting her to repeated abuse over a two-month period.

The arrest took place late Sunday evening at Bhadohi railway station as Prajapati attempted to evade authorities by boarding a train. The Superintendent of Police, Meenakshi Katyayan, confirmed a complaint was filed on August 20 by a young man from the Kotwali area, who reported his sister missing since July 30.

Following a tip-off, police detained Prajapati and, under intense interrogation, he disclosed the location of the girl, leading to her rescue. Charges under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act are expected to be filed. Prajapati has been remanded in custody, pending further legal action.

