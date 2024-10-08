American Senior Sentenced: The Unfolding Story of Stephen James Hubbard

A Russian court has sentenced 72-year-old American, Stephen James Hubbard, to six years and ten months in prison. The charges, delivered after a closed-door trial, claim Hubbard served as a mercenary for Ukraine, according to a Reuters reporter present at the hearing.

Born in Michigan, Hubbard reportedly moved to Ukraine in 2014, where he allegedly served in a territorial defense unit in Izyum. This engagement began in February 2022, coinciding with the Russian military's deployment into Ukraine. Allegations suggest Hubbard received training and weaponry for a monthly payment of $1,000, although his sister contests these claims.

Despite pleading guilty in court, Hubbard's family doubts his involvement due to his pro-Russian stance and physical limitations. The case has drawn attention from U.S. authorities, who are pressing Russia for consular access, while Hubbard's legal team prepares to appeal the conviction.

