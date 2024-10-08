Left Menu

American Senior Sentenced: The Unfolding Story of Stephen James Hubbard

A Russian court sentenced 72-year-old U.S. citizen Stephen James Hubbard to nearly seven years in prison, alleging he served as a mercenary in Ukraine. Despite pleading guilty, his family casts doubt on this charge, stating his pro-Russian views. The U.S. seeks consular access, while his lawyer plans to appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 00:20 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 00:20 IST
American Senior Sentenced: The Unfolding Story of Stephen James Hubbard

A Russian court has sentenced 72-year-old American, Stephen James Hubbard, to six years and ten months in prison. The charges, delivered after a closed-door trial, claim Hubbard served as a mercenary for Ukraine, according to a Reuters reporter present at the hearing.

Born in Michigan, Hubbard reportedly moved to Ukraine in 2014, where he allegedly served in a territorial defense unit in Izyum. This engagement began in February 2022, coinciding with the Russian military's deployment into Ukraine. Allegations suggest Hubbard received training and weaponry for a monthly payment of $1,000, although his sister contests these claims.

Despite pleading guilty in court, Hubbard's family doubts his involvement due to his pro-Russian stance and physical limitations. The case has drawn attention from U.S. authorities, who are pressing Russia for consular access, while Hubbard's legal team prepares to appeal the conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

