Tensions Rise as Projectiles Cross Israeli Border
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 02:31 IST
The Israeli military reported Monday that sirens were triggered in central Israel following the detection of five projectiles launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory.
According to the military, several projectiles were intercepted, with the remainder falling in open areas. The Home Front Command issued no new guidelines.
Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for a missile operation targeting the Glilot base of Israel's military intelligence unit 8200, located near Tel Aviv.
(With inputs from agencies.)
