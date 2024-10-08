Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Projectiles Cross Israeli Border

The Israeli military reported the detection of five projectiles crossing from Lebanon into central Israel. Some were intercepted, while others landed in open areas. No changes were made to Home Front Command guidelines. Hezbollah claimed responsibility, targeting a military intelligence unit near Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military reported Monday that sirens were triggered in central Israel following the detection of five projectiles launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

According to the military, several projectiles were intercepted, with the remainder falling in open areas. The Home Front Command issued no new guidelines.

Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for a missile operation targeting the Glilot base of Israel's military intelligence unit 8200, located near Tel Aviv.

