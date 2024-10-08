Kiribati's Stand Against China's Missile Test Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

In a rare diplomatic move, Kiribati has publicly criticized China following its recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The island nation emphasized that the Pacific Ocean is not merely a series of isolated pockets, rejecting Beijing's missile launch.

China conducted the ICBM launch on September 25, claiming it was for weapons testing, which raised concerns in the region. The Kiribati government highlighted the lack of prior notification from China, despite assurances that the test did not target any specific Pacific country.

Geopolitical tensions have been escalating, particularly following China's security pact with Solomon Islands, while Kiribati approaches presidential elections. The current administration's relationship with China remains a contentious topic in the political sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)