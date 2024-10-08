ASEAN Unity Tested Amid Myanmar Strife and South China Sea Tensions

Southeast Asian leaders are gathering this week in Laos, facing the dual challenges of Myanmar's civil unrest and escalating tensions in the South China Sea. These developments threaten to undermine the central role of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in ensuring regional stability.

Despite complex political structures designed to foster peaceful cooperation since its inception in 1967, ASEAN struggles with timely responses to these critical issues. Marty Natalegawa, a former Indonesian Foreign Minister, points to ASEAN's inability to resolve the conflicts in Myanmar and the South China Sea as potential signs of eroding unity within the group.

While former strategies have seen minimal success, current ASEAN chair Laos is attempting to expand peace negotiations by involving neighboring powers like China and India. However, Myanmar's junta remains steadfast in its refusal to engage with opposition forces, labeling them as threats. This ongoing discord underscores concerns over ASEAN's relevance in addressing pressing regional issues.

