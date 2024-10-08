Middle East on Edge: High Tensions Between Iran and Israel Escalate

Tension in the Middle East has surged, as Iran warned Israel on Tuesday against any attacks, following Tehran's recent barrage of missiles. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi declared that any assault on Iran's infrastructure would be met with retaliation.

Concurrently, Israel intensified pressure on Lebanon's Hezbollah, announcing the elimination of its commander Suhail Hussein Husseini. This action aligns with Israel's strategy of targeting Hezbollah and Hamas leaders in a bid to neutralize threats.

The conflict has heightened fears of a broader U.S.-Iran confrontation, affecting global oil markets, especially since potential strikes on Iran's oil facilities loom as a significant escalation point.

(With inputs from agencies.)