Left Menu

Daring Jailbreak: Convict Escapes From Central Jail

A 46-year-old inmate named Harpal, serving a life sentence for murder, escaped from Central Jail while working on an agricultural farm. Despite immediate pursuit by guards, he successfully fled and remains at large. Police deployed search teams and raided his residence, yet he remains elusive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 10-10-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 22:25 IST
Daring Jailbreak: Convict Escapes From Central Jail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A daring escape unfolded at the central jail as a 46-year-old inmate, Harpal, managed to break free from the agricultural farm where he was working.

Assigned to drive a tractor, Harpal seized the opportunity, abandoning the vehicle to commence his flight to freedom.

Despite immediate pursuit by prison guards, the fugitive adeptly evaded capture, prompting the Izzatnagar Police Station to dispatch three dedicated search teams. Efforts to locate him, including a raid on his home in Fatehganj East, have so far been unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024