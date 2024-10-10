Daring Jailbreak: Convict Escapes From Central Jail
A 46-year-old inmate named Harpal, serving a life sentence for murder, escaped from Central Jail while working on an agricultural farm. Despite immediate pursuit by guards, he successfully fled and remains at large. Police deployed search teams and raided his residence, yet he remains elusive.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 10-10-2024 22:25 IST
A daring escape unfolded at the central jail as a 46-year-old inmate, Harpal, managed to break free from the agricultural farm where he was working.
Assigned to drive a tractor, Harpal seized the opportunity, abandoning the vehicle to commence his flight to freedom.
Despite immediate pursuit by prison guards, the fugitive adeptly evaded capture, prompting the Izzatnagar Police Station to dispatch three dedicated search teams. Efforts to locate him, including a raid on his home in Fatehganj East, have so far been unsuccessful.
