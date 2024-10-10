Daring Jailbreak: Convict Escapes From Central Jail

A daring escape unfolded at the central jail as a 46-year-old inmate, Harpal, managed to break free from the agricultural farm where he was working.

Assigned to drive a tractor, Harpal seized the opportunity, abandoning the vehicle to commence his flight to freedom.

Despite immediate pursuit by prison guards, the fugitive adeptly evaded capture, prompting the Izzatnagar Police Station to dispatch three dedicated search teams. Efforts to locate him, including a raid on his home in Fatehganj East, have so far been unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)