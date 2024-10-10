Tension in Beirut Skies as Missiles Strike
A missile strike in central Beirut has resulted in a massive plume of smoke, observed by Reuters witnesses. The target of the attack is yet to be determined. The incident has intensified current tensions in the region, leaving many concerned about its implications.
A thick plume of smoke was seen rising from central Beirut, following a missile attack, witnesses from Reuters reported on Thursday.
The missiles were heard flying over the city, filling the air with tension and uncertainty. As of now, there is no confirmation on what specific target was hit during the strike.
The incident adds to the mounting tensions in the region, with residents anxiously waiting for more information from the authorities. The developing scenario raises concerns about potential repercussions in an already volatile area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
