Tension in Beirut Skies as Missiles Strike

A missile strike in central Beirut has resulted in a massive plume of smoke, observed by Reuters witnesses. The target of the attack is yet to be determined. The incident has intensified current tensions in the region, leaving many concerned about its implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A thick plume of smoke was seen rising from central Beirut, following a missile attack, witnesses from Reuters reported on Thursday.

The missiles were heard flying over the city, filling the air with tension and uncertainty. As of now, there is no confirmation on what specific target was hit during the strike.

The incident adds to the mounting tensions in the region, with residents anxiously waiting for more information from the authorities. The developing scenario raises concerns about potential repercussions in an already volatile area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

