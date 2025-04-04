SC allows jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik to cross-examine witnesses in two cases through video conferencing from Tihar Jail.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 11:55 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
