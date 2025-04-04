Left Menu

Major Cyber Attack Targets Australia's Pension Sector

Hackers have breached Australia's major pension funds, compromising over 20,000 accounts and stealing some members' savings. The attacks targeted the multi-trillion-dollar retirement savings sector, prompting a coordinated response from the government, industry leaders, and regulators to address the cybersecurity concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 09:38 IST
Major Cyber Attack Targets Australia's Pension Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an alarming development, Australia's pension funds have been targeted by hackers, resulting in the compromise of over 20,000 accounts and the theft of funds from some members of the nation's largest pension fund.

According to National Cyber Security Coordinator Michelle McGuinness, these cyber criminals aimed their attacks at the country's A$4.2 trillion retirement savings sector, prompting a government and industry response effort.

Funds such as AustralianSuper and Australian Retirement Trust were impacted, with security measures taken swiftly, although the full extent of the breach remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025