Major Cyber Attack Targets Australia's Pension Sector

In an alarming development, Australia's pension funds have been targeted by hackers, resulting in the compromise of over 20,000 accounts and the theft of funds from some members of the nation's largest pension fund.

According to National Cyber Security Coordinator Michelle McGuinness, these cyber criminals aimed their attacks at the country's A$4.2 trillion retirement savings sector, prompting a government and industry response effort.

Funds such as AustralianSuper and Australian Retirement Trust were impacted, with security measures taken swiftly, although the full extent of the breach remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)