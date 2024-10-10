Clash Over Illegal Liquor Trade Leaves Two Policemen Injured
Two policemen in Bihar's Katihar district were injured while attempting to arrest a suspect involved in illegal liquor trade. Following an attack by the suspect's supporters, the police detained 11 individuals. The situation unfolded in the context of Bihar's ongoing alcohol ban since 2016.
In a tumultuous encounter in Bihar's Katihar district, two policemen were injured during an operation to apprehend individuals involved in the illegal liquor trade. The incident took place on Tuesday in Bheria Rahika Gaushala area when constables Gulshan Kumar and Ritesh Kumar attempted to arrest Rajesh Kumar Chouhan, a suspect in the trade.
As the officers approached the scene, Chouhan's supporters launched a violent attack, pelting the policemen with stones. Despite sustaining injuries, the officers managed to escape the dangerous situation, alerting nearby law enforcement. Subsequently, the mob vandalized the police motorcycle left at the scene.
Following the attack, local authorities apprehended 11 individuals, including Chouhan, as part of an ongoing investigation. The injured policemen are reported to be in stable condition, with the incident highlighting the challenges faced by authorities in enforcing Bihar's prohibition laws implemented in 2016.
