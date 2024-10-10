U.S. Raises Concerns Over Israel's Actions Near Blue Line

The United States has voiced serious concerns regarding reports of Israeli forces allegedly firing on U.N. peacekeeping positions in southern Lebanon. A spokesperson from the White House National Security Council confirmed on Thursday that discussions are ongoing with Israel to obtain comprehensive details about these incidents.

The spokesperson acknowledged that Israel is engaged in targeted operations around the Blue Line to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure, which is perceived as a threat to Israeli civilians. However, the U.S. government emphasized the importance of ensuring that these military actions do not compromise the safety and security of U.N. peacekeepers stationed in the area.

In related developments, diplomatic dialogues are continuing as the United States stresses a balanced approach, advocating for the effective protection of both Israeli interests and international peacekeeping efforts. This delicate situation underscores the complex dynamics in the region.

