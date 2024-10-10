Left Menu

U.S. Raises Concerns Over Israel's Actions Near Blue Line

The United States has expressed concern following reports that Israeli forces opened fire on U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon. The U.S. is seeking details from Israel, emphasizing the need for the safety of peacekeepers while Israel conducts operations against Hezbollah near the Blue Line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 23:47 IST
The United States has voiced serious concerns regarding reports of Israeli forces allegedly firing on U.N. peacekeeping positions in southern Lebanon. A spokesperson from the White House National Security Council confirmed on Thursday that discussions are ongoing with Israel to obtain comprehensive details about these incidents.

The spokesperson acknowledged that Israel is engaged in targeted operations around the Blue Line to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure, which is perceived as a threat to Israeli civilians. However, the U.S. government emphasized the importance of ensuring that these military actions do not compromise the safety and security of U.N. peacekeepers stationed in the area.

In related developments, diplomatic dialogues are continuing as the United States stresses a balanced approach, advocating for the effective protection of both Israeli interests and international peacekeeping efforts. This delicate situation underscores the complex dynamics in the region.

