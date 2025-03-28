Tensions Rise as Israel and Hezbollah Accuse Each Other of Ceasefire Breaches

Israeli authorities announced on Friday that they intercepted a projectile launched from Lebanon, vowing to respond decisively to safeguard national security. The incident adds to growing strains on a fragile truce established after a year-long conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Defense Minister Israel Katz clarified that Lebanon is held responsible for the missile targeting the Galilee region in northern Israel, emphasizing the country's commitment to ensuring the safety of its residents. Meanwhile, a second projectile reportedly landed within Lebanese territory.

In retaliation, Israeli artillery and airstrikes targeted southern Lebanon on Saturday following the interception of rockets across the border, causing casualties. Hezbollah disclaimed responsibility for the hostile actions and reiterated its adherence to the ceasefire. Both nations have engaged in mutual allegations of breaching the ceasefire terms signed in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)