Hezbollah Tensions: A Year of Conflict Intensifies Near UNIFIL Base

Israel's military fired near a UNIFIL base in southern Lebanon due to Hezbollah's activities. Two peacekeepers were injured when an Israeli tank hit a UNIFIL watchtower. The incident, amidst heightened tensions a year after Hezbollah's support for Hamas in Gaza, marks an escalation in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 00:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent escalation near the UNIFIL base in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, Israeli troops fired shots after advising U.N. forces to stay in protected areas.

A statement from Israel's military highlighted that Hezbollah frequently operates close to civilian zones and UNIFIL posts in southern Lebanon. Two UNIFIL peacekeepers sustained injuries when an Israeli tank struck a watchtower at the force's main headquarters in Ras al-Naqoura. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in two other nearby incidents, according to a U.N. source.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that they maintain regular communication with UNIFIL as military operations in southern Lebanon continue. The conflict, initially sparked by Hezbollah's support for Hamas during the Gaza war a year ago, has seen intensified hostilities recently, with Israel targeting Beirut's southern suburbs and other regions before proceeding with ground operations.

