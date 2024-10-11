Efforts to Resolve Manipur's Ethnic Crisis

The Manipur Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, announced on Thursday an important meeting convened by the Centre to tackle the ethnic unrest that has plagued the state.

Details of the discussions remain unrevealed, but Singh emphasized the efforts being made to kickstart negotiations among the conflicting groups.

He noted that these initiatives have contributed to a gradual restoration of peace following intense violence between the Meiteis and Kukis, which has claimed over 200 lives since May of last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)