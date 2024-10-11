Left Menu

Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa Survives Assassination Attempt

Hezbollah leader Wafiq Safa narrowly escaped an Israeli assassination attempt in Beirut. Security sources confirmed the attack targeted a senior Hezbollah figure, with earlier reports indicating an Israeli strike in central Beirut aimed at one or more officials within the group. The incident adds to regional tensions.

Beirut | Updated: 11-10-2024 01:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 01:01 IST
Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa Survives Assassination Attempt
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a dramatic incident, Hezbollah's senior figure Wafiq Safa survived an assassination attempt attributed to an Israeli strike in Beirut.

Sources within Lebanese security confirmed that the attack primarily targeted Hezbollah's leadership in central Beirut.

This development intensifies the already strained regional dynamics between Israel and Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

