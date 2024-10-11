Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa Survives Assassination Attempt
Hezbollah leader Wafiq Safa narrowly escaped an Israeli assassination attempt in Beirut. Security sources confirmed the attack targeted a senior Hezbollah figure, with earlier reports indicating an Israeli strike in central Beirut aimed at one or more officials within the group. The incident adds to regional tensions.
In a dramatic incident, Hezbollah's senior figure Wafiq Safa survived an assassination attempt attributed to an Israeli strike in Beirut.
Sources within Lebanese security confirmed that the attack primarily targeted Hezbollah's leadership in central Beirut.
This development intensifies the already strained regional dynamics between Israel and Hezbollah.
