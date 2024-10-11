Inside the Nobel Peace Prize: Selection and Surprises

The Nobel Peace Prize, one of the most prestigious international accolades, will have its 2024 winner announced on Friday in Oslo. As per the intentions of Alfred Nobel, the award is bestowed upon those who significantly contribute to global peace efforts, such as reducing military forces and promoting international cooperation.

A diverse group, including heads of state and academics, can submit nominations. This year, 286 potential recipients are considered, though the final list remains confidential for five decades. Speculative favorites like deceased Russian dissident Alexei Navalny are disqualified because the prize cannot be awarded posthumously.

The decision-making process rests with the Norwegian Nobel Committee, whose members bring their political insights to the task. They review detailed assessments before reaching a consensus, ideally by majority vote. The ceremony, marking Alfred Nobel's death anniversary, will occur on December 10 at Oslo's City Hall.

(With inputs from agencies.)