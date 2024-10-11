Inside the Nobel Peace Prize: Selection and Surprises
The Nobel Peace Prize, established by Alfred Nobel, honors individuals or groups advancing peace. Thousands can nominate candidates, with 286 nominees for 2024. The Norwegian Nobel Committee decides, striving for consensus. This year's possible winners include Pope Francis and the UN refugee agency. The winner announcement is on October 11.
The Nobel Peace Prize, one of the most prestigious international accolades, will have its 2024 winner announced on Friday in Oslo. As per the intentions of Alfred Nobel, the award is bestowed upon those who significantly contribute to global peace efforts, such as reducing military forces and promoting international cooperation.
A diverse group, including heads of state and academics, can submit nominations. This year, 286 potential recipients are considered, though the final list remains confidential for five decades. Speculative favorites like deceased Russian dissident Alexei Navalny are disqualified because the prize cannot be awarded posthumously.
The decision-making process rests with the Norwegian Nobel Committee, whose members bring their political insights to the task. They review detailed assessments before reaching a consensus, ideally by majority vote. The ceremony, marking Alfred Nobel's death anniversary, will occur on December 10 at Oslo's City Hall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kazakhstan's Multifaceted Contributions to Global Peace and Stability
Belgium's Royals Urge Pope Francis for Concrete Actions on Clergy Abuse
Belgium's PM Challenges Pope Francis on Church Abuse Scandal
Belgium PM blasts Pope Francis in welcome speech for church sex abuse and cover-up, demanding church put victims first, reports AP.
Chinese Foreign Minister Calls for Global Peace at U.N. Assembly