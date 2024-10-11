New Zealand's Defence Minister Blasts Online Misogyny Following Navy Ship Sinking

New Zealand's Defence Minister Judith Collins has issued stern condemnations of what she termed as "vile" and "misogynistic" online remarks targeting the woman captain of a navy vessel that recently sank off the coast of Samoa.

Speaking to reporters, Collins stressed that in 2024, such gender-targeted insults are unacceptable. Social media backlash followed Commander Yvonne Gray, despite her decisive actions to ensure the safe evacuation of all 75 people on board the ship. Collins highlighted that the incident underscores societal issues and urges improvement in public discourse.

With a military court of inquiry announced to investigate the episode, Collins emphasized on appointing individuals based on merit, aligning with her support for women in leadership roles like Maj. Gen. Rose King. Concerns over a potential fuel spill are being addressed, as investigations into New Zealand's military readiness continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)