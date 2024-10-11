Left Menu

Turkey Condemns Israel's Attacks on UN Peacekeepers

Turkey's foreign ministry condemned Israel's attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, amid conflicts with Hezbollah and Gaza. Turkey supports peacekeeping efforts and has criticized Israel's actions against civilians. The international community is urged to ensure Israel follows international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 11-10-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 11:02 IST
Israeli air strikes
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's foreign ministry has vigorously condemned Israel's recent attacks on United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon. The ministry's statement late Thursday emphasized continued support for peacekeeping initiatives.

Amid escalating tensions resulting from the war in Gaza and Hezbollah clashes, Israeli actions against UNIFIL have raised international concerns. Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon recommended relocating peacekeepers north in Lebanon to mitigate risks.

Turkey criticized Israel's assaults, linking them to wider regional aggression. Ankara has ceased trade with Israel and is pushing for a genocide case at the World Court, underscoring its call for global accountability and legal adherence by Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

