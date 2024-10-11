Left Menu

Dollar's Rollercoaster: Market Reactions and Fed Speculations

The U.S. dollar slipped from recent highs as labor market weakness hinted at potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Despite uncertainties over inflation and employment, the dollar observed weekly gains. Market reactions were divided, with some Fed officials hinting at future easing while others remained cautious about rate cuts.

Updated: 11-10-2024 11:49 IST
The U.S. dollar retreated from two-month highs following signs of labor market difficulties, bolstering expectations for potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Despite these developments, the dollar achieved a second consecutive weekly rise, propelled by robust payroll figures.

The market's response to an increase in initial jobless claims was complicated by a concurrent rise in the consumer price index, suggesting that a stringent monetary policy may still be necessary to control inflation. Bets for a modest Fed rate cut surged in response.

Fed officials displayed mixed opinions on future rate adjustments, with some advocating for cuts, while others urged caution. This uncertainty, coupled with impending economic data influenced by hurricanes, suggests volatility ahead for the U.S. dollar.

