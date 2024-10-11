Mumbai Gears Up for Grand Dussehra Rallies Amid Heightened Security
More than 12,000 Mumbai police personnel will secure Shiv Sena events and Durga idol immersions as supporters gather for rallies at Shivaji Park and Azad Maidan. Major security arrangements and traffic diversions are in place to ensure public safety and smooth vehicular movement during these large-scale events.
The city of Mumbai is ramping up security with over 12,000 police personnel for the upcoming Dussehra rallies of the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT), coupled with Durga idol immersion activities, according to an official statement released on Friday.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) will stage its traditional Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, while the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde intends to host their assembly at Azad Maidan on Saturday. The influx of supporters from various parts of the state is anticipated to densely populate the city.
Comprehensive security measures include the deployment of six additional police commissioners, 27 deputy commissioners, 54 assistant commissioners, and 2,300 other officers. The state reserve police force, quick response units, and riot control teams will also be active. Concurrently, the traffic police are enacting route restrictions and diversions for effective traffic management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
