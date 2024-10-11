Left Menu

Royal Connection: Legal Battle at High Court

Charles Spencer's new partner, archaeologist Catrine Jarman, is filing a lawsuit against his estranged wife, Karen Spencer, at London's High Court over misuse of private information. This coincides with Spencer's confirmed relationship with Jarman and their collaboration on a history podcast, amidst his ongoing divorce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:18 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a developing legal saga at London's High Court, Catrine Jarman, the new partner of Charles Spencer, brother to the late Princess Diana, has launched a lawsuit against his estranged wife, Karen Spencer. The case focuses on allegations of misuse of private information.

Charles Spencer, who recently confirmed his relationship with the archaeologist, has not yet commented on the lawsuit. According to court records, Jarman's legal move appears to be the latest twist as Spencer navigates his divorce proceedings from Karen, whom he married in 2011.

Jarman, known for her expertise in Viking history, co-hosts a podcast with Spencer titled 'The Rabbit Hole Detectives.' The podcast, which blends history and analysis, began last year as Spencer and Jarman's professional collaboration turned personal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

