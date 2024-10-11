Left Menu

Son Woong-jung Fined for Child Welfare Violation at Soccer Academy

Son Woong-jung, father of Tottenham star Son Heung-min, was fined 3 million won by a South Korean court for child welfare law violations at his soccer academy. Two coaches were also fined 3 million won each. Allegations included hitting a player with a corner flag. Son denied wrongdoing, apologized, and promised to reassess methods.

Updated: 11-10-2024 20:51 IST
A South Korean court has imposed a 3 million won fine on Son Woong-jung, father of Premier League player Son Heung-min, for violating child welfare laws at his soccer academy in Chuncheon.

The Chuncheon District Court's decision was disclosed on Friday, following a ruling prompted by accusations from a player's parents who claim their son faced physical and verbal abuse from a coach at the academy.

Despite denying the allegations, Woong-jung has issued an apology and vowed to review his coaching practices. Additionally, two coaches received similar fines for their roles in the alleged misconduct.

