Son Woong-jung Fined for Child Welfare Violation at Soccer Academy

A South Korean court has imposed a 3 million won fine on Son Woong-jung, father of Premier League player Son Heung-min, for violating child welfare laws at his soccer academy in Chuncheon.

The Chuncheon District Court's decision was disclosed on Friday, following a ruling prompted by accusations from a player's parents who claim their son faced physical and verbal abuse from a coach at the academy.

Despite denying the allegations, Woong-jung has issued an apology and vowed to review his coaching practices. Additionally, two coaches received similar fines for their roles in the alleged misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)