Son Woong-jung Fined for Child Welfare Violation at Soccer Academy
Son Woong-jung, father of Tottenham star Son Heung-min, was fined 3 million won by a South Korean court for child welfare law violations at his soccer academy. Two coaches were also fined 3 million won each. Allegations included hitting a player with a corner flag. Son denied wrongdoing, apologized, and promised to reassess methods.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:51 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
A South Korean court has imposed a 3 million won fine on Son Woong-jung, father of Premier League player Son Heung-min, for violating child welfare laws at his soccer academy in Chuncheon.
The Chuncheon District Court's decision was disclosed on Friday, following a ruling prompted by accusations from a player's parents who claim their son faced physical and verbal abuse from a coach at the academy.
Despite denying the allegations, Woong-jung has issued an apology and vowed to review his coaching practices. Additionally, two coaches received similar fines for their roles in the alleged misconduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air Canada Fined $250,000 for Violating Iraqi Airspace Regulations
Air Canada Fined $250,000 for Violating Prohibited Iraqi Airspace
Meta Fined Over $100M by EU for Password Security Lapse
Government Defines Roles for Telecom and Cybersecurity
Italy to Impose Heavy Fines on Pilots Searching for Migrant Boats