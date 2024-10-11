Left Menu

U.S. Lawmakers Demand Answers on Telecom Breach Linked to Chinese Hackers

U.S. lawmakers are investigating telecom giants AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen Technologies after reports that Chinese hackers accessed U.S. broadband networks. They seek detailed answers regarding the breach, which compromised systems used for court-authorized wiretapping. The hackers reportedly accessed key communication data.

Updated: 11-10-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:43 IST
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is demanding answers from major telecom companies, including AT&T, Verizon Communications, and Lumen Technologies, following a report that Chinese hackers infiltrated the networks of U.S. broadband providers. According to The Wall Street Journal, sensitive information from federal systems used for court-authorized wiretaps was accessed, raising significant cybersecurity concerns.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee's leading members, including Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Representative Frank Pallone, are calling for a briefing and detailed responses from the companies by next Friday. The lawmakers stressed the growing concern over cybersecurity weaknesses within U.S. telecommunications networks and are seeking specifics on the hack's timeline and data seized.

AT&T and Lumen have declined to comment, and Verizon is yet to respond. The timeline of the breach remains unclear, but reports suggest hackers maintained access for months, infiltrating systems integral to U.S. legal data requests. China's foreign ministry, unaware of the alleged attacks, accused the U.S. of fabricating narratives to blame China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

