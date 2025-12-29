Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: China's Strategic Drills around Taiwan

China has launched extensive military exercises around Taiwan dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025,' showcasing its ability to block outside support. Despite China's longstanding claims over Taiwan, the Taiwanese government rejects these, asserting its independence. These recent drills highlight the ongoing military tension between the two entities.

On Monday, China initiated its most aggressive military exercises around Taiwan, termed 'Justice Mission 2025,' to demonstrate its capability to isolate the island in case of a conflict. China asserts its sovereignty over Taiwan under the 'one China' policy, a stance rooted in the outcome of the Chinese civil war.

Taiwan maintains that it operates as an independent state, opposing Beijing's claims. The island's leadership insists its people alone can shape their nation's destiny. Historical flashpoints illustrate the persistent military tensions between China and Taiwan, dating back to several near-war escalations since 1949.

Recent years have witnessed China's strategic drills aimed at deterring perceived separatist efforts in Taiwan, with notable instances in 2022, 2023, and 2024. These exercises coincide with significant political events, underscoring the simmering geopolitical tensions in the region.

