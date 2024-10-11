Kerala's Cry: CPI(M) Challenges Center's Apathy in Wayanad Tragedy

The CPI(M) in Kerala intensified its scrutiny of the BJP-led central government on Friday, raising concerns over the ongoing delay in financial support for landslide victims in Wayanad. Party leaders threatened public demonstrations in response to what they perceive as a neglectful stance by the Centre.

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the affected hill district, the CPI(M) alleges there has been no central intervention to aid the disaster survivors. During a press conference, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan highlighted the unified efforts by the state government and residents in rebuilding and aiding affected families.

Govindan emphasized that significant contributions to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund have drawn worldwide attention. He criticized the federal response, especially in the context of assistance provided to BJP-governed states hit by calamities, and reiterated the party's call for protests, stressing the need for equitable treatment by the central administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)