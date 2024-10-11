Crisis in Jabalia: Trapped Amidst Conflict and Humanitarian Struggles

Thousands of civilians are trapped in Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp as Israeli military operations intensify, according to Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders).

Amid escalating tensions, the Israeli strikes have claimed the lives of at least 34 Palestinians, with Jabalia bearing the brunt of the assault.

The offensive, aimed at preventing Hamas from regrouping, has also raised concerns about disrupting critical humanitarian efforts, including a crucial polio vaccination campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)