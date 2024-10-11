Crisis in Jabalia: Trapped Amidst Conflict and Humanitarian Struggles
Thousands remain trapped in Gaza’s Jabalia camp as Israeli military strikes intensify. Médecins Sans Frontières reports that civilians, including their staff, are either starving or facing deadly consequences if they try to escape. The situation threatens crucial healthcare efforts, including a polio vaccination campaign disrupted by the ongoing conflict.
Updated: 11-10-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:32 IST
Thousands of civilians are trapped in Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp as Israeli military operations intensify, according to Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders).
Amid escalating tensions, the Israeli strikes have claimed the lives of at least 34 Palestinians, with Jabalia bearing the brunt of the assault.
The offensive, aimed at preventing Hamas from regrouping, has also raised concerns about disrupting critical humanitarian efforts, including a crucial polio vaccination campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
