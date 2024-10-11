Left Menu

Tensions Rise in West Bengal Over Youth Arrests During Durga Puja Protests

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose expressed concern over the arrest of nine youths protesting for justice related to the RG Kar hospital case. The Governor supported the Calcutta High Court's interim bail decision and urged police restraint in dealing with protest situations in the region.

  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has voiced serious concerns following the arrest of nine youths who were allegedly chanting 'we want justice' outside a Durga Puja marquee concerning the RG Kar hospital case.

Governor Bose backed the Calcutta High Court's interim bail for the youths, underscoring the democratic right to protest while cautioning the police against unjust harassment of civilians.

In a bid to diffuse the rising tension, Governor Bose visited the fasting junior doctors at Dorina Crossing and promised a peace meeting to resolve the issue swiftly after the arrest was brought into question at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Alipore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

