Controversy Erupts in Mathura: Official Arrested Amid Child Molestation Allegations

In a shocking turn of events, a senior official from the Mathura Vrindavan Nagar Nigam has been detained on allegations of child molestation. The arrest of Executive Engineer Mod Narayan Jha came after accusations of inappropriate behavior with two minor girls.

The incident reportedly took place in a local park, sparking outrage among residents. The local community, including women and children, demonstrated outside the official's residence to express their anger and demand justice.

Tension escalated as the Congress party criticized Mayor Vinod Agrawal, accusing him of shielding the accused. In response, the mayor denied any personal ties to Jha and voiced his support for the victims. Investigations continue as authorities strive to uncover the truth.

