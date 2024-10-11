Controversy Erupts in Mathura: Official Arrested Amid Child Molestation Allegations
A senior official, Mod Narayan Jha, from Mathura Vrindavan Nagar Nigam, faces child molestation charges. Authorities arrested him following a complaint by a colony association president. The local community protested, while the Congress party accused Mayor Vinod Agrawal of protecting Jha. Investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, a senior official from the Mathura Vrindavan Nagar Nigam has been detained on allegations of child molestation. The arrest of Executive Engineer Mod Narayan Jha came after accusations of inappropriate behavior with two minor girls.
The incident reportedly took place in a local park, sparking outrage among residents. The local community, including women and children, demonstrated outside the official's residence to express their anger and demand justice.
Tension escalated as the Congress party criticized Mayor Vinod Agrawal, accusing him of shielding the accused. In response, the mayor denied any personal ties to Jha and voiced his support for the victims. Investigations continue as authorities strive to uncover the truth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Alabama's Pioneering Nitrogen-Asphyxiation Execution
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Undergoes Medical Tests Amid Controversy
Himachal Pradesh Initiates Street Vendor Verification Amid Controversy
YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy's Temple Visit Amid Police Notices and Controversy
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Health Sparks Controversy Amidst Hospitalization