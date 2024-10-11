Senior Engineer Abducted in NW Pakistan by TTP

In northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, militants aligned with the banned group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have abducted a senior government engineer and his team of three, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred on Friday in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district, which is adjacent to the Afghanistan border. The victims were Sub Divisional Officer from the Communication and Works Department and his accompanying team members.

Local police have confirmed the kidnappings and have initiated a search operation to locate the victims. The team was reportedly in the region to conduct an inspection of a construction project when they were captured.

