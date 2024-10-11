Left Menu

Senior Engineer Abducted in NW Pakistan by TTP

A senior government engineer and three others were abducted by militants from a banned outfit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The group, inspecting a construction project near Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan, was kidnapped by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), triggering a police search operation.

Senior Engineer Abducted in NW Pakistan by TTP
  Pakistan

In northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, militants aligned with the banned group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have abducted a senior government engineer and his team of three, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred on Friday in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district, which is adjacent to the Afghanistan border. The victims were Sub Divisional Officer from the Communication and Works Department and his accompanying team members.

Local police have confirmed the kidnappings and have initiated a search operation to locate the victims. The team was reportedly in the region to conduct an inspection of a construction project when they were captured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

