European Leaders Condemn Attacks on UNIFIL in Lebanon

France, Italy, and Spain have condemned the recent Israeli attacks on the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL. The European nations denounced the assaults as 'unjustifiable,' called for an immediate ceasefire, and highlighted the need for protection of all peacekeeping personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European leaders from France, Italy, and Spain have expressed their strong disapproval of the recent assaults on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) by Israeli forces. These attacks, which have resulted in injuries to peacekeepers, have stirred outrage among the largest European contributors to the mission.

The leaders issued a joint statement on Friday, emphasizing the gravity of these attacks as a breach of Israel's obligations under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and international humanitarian law. The strikes have targeted peacekeeping personnel and infrastructure, marking a serious violation necessitating immediate cessation.

The statement also highlighted the commitment and courage of UNIFIL troops operating under challenging conditions and urged an instant ceasefire. The European nations reinforced their expectation of Israel to ensure the safety of both the UN and bilateral missions in Lebanon, as well as other international organizations working within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

