Italy's Breakthrough Deal: Saving Jobs and Reviving Industry
The Italian government facilitated a deal with Turkish manufacturer Beko and trade unions, minimizing projected job cuts. Beko will now reduce redundancies voluntarily, increase investment to 300 million euros, and avoid factory closures in Italy.
Italy's government has successfully brokered a deal with Turkish home appliance maker Beko and trade unions to significantly lessen the anticipated job cuts within the country, announced Industry Minister Adolfo Urso on Wednesday. This follows Beko's earlier plan to reduce its workforce by 2,000 positions in a restructuring effort.
Through intense negotiations, Beko has agreed to cut the number of redundancies by more than half and manage them voluntarily rather than mandatorily, as revealed by Urso in parliament. He described the agreement as an unexpectedly positive outcome, particularly in the current economic climate.
Despite no comment from Beko, the company committed to boosting its investment in Italy to 300 million euros, reversing previous plant closure plans. This refurbishment follows Beko's acquisition of Whirlpool's European domestic appliances business in 2023.
