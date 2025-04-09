Italy's Breakthrough Deal: Saving Jobs and Reviving Industry

Italy's government has successfully brokered a deal with Turkish home appliance maker Beko and trade unions to significantly lessen the anticipated job cuts within the country, announced Industry Minister Adolfo Urso on Wednesday. This follows Beko's earlier plan to reduce its workforce by 2,000 positions in a restructuring effort.

Through intense negotiations, Beko has agreed to cut the number of redundancies by more than half and manage them voluntarily rather than mandatorily, as revealed by Urso in parliament. He described the agreement as an unexpectedly positive outcome, particularly in the current economic climate.

Despite no comment from Beko, the company committed to boosting its investment in Italy to 300 million euros, reversing previous plant closure plans. This refurbishment follows Beko's acquisition of Whirlpool's European domestic appliances business in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)