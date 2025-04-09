Left Menu

Italy's Breakthrough Deal: Saving Jobs and Reviving Industry

The Italian government facilitated a deal with Turkish manufacturer Beko and trade unions, minimizing projected job cuts. Beko will now reduce redundancies voluntarily, increase investment to 300 million euros, and avoid factory closures in Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:37 IST
Italy's Breakthrough Deal: Saving Jobs and Reviving Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy's government has successfully brokered a deal with Turkish home appliance maker Beko and trade unions to significantly lessen the anticipated job cuts within the country, announced Industry Minister Adolfo Urso on Wednesday. This follows Beko's earlier plan to reduce its workforce by 2,000 positions in a restructuring effort.

Through intense negotiations, Beko has agreed to cut the number of redundancies by more than half and manage them voluntarily rather than mandatorily, as revealed by Urso in parliament. He described the agreement as an unexpectedly positive outcome, particularly in the current economic climate.

Despite no comment from Beko, the company committed to boosting its investment in Italy to 300 million euros, reversing previous plant closure plans. This refurbishment follows Beko's acquisition of Whirlpool's European domestic appliances business in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025