Defence Ministers Convene to Shape Ukraine Peacekeeping Force
Defense ministers from around 30 countries are set to meet at NATO headquarters to plan troop deployment to Ukraine to monitor any future peace agreement with Russia. The coalition of the willing, led by Britain and France, aims to build a contingent as a deterrent against Russian aggression.
- Country:
- Belgium
Defense ministers from approximately 30 countries are gathering at NATO headquarters this Thursday. The meeting aims to advance plans for deploying troops to Ukraine, tasked with overseeing any prospective peace deal with Russia.
The meeting follows a recent visit to Kyiv by British and French military officers and is focused on elaborating on early agreements made between leaders. Notably absent is the United States, though their support remains crucial for the coalition's success. Despite US advice that Europe must now safeguard its own security, their involvement is not yet confirmed.
The troop deployment is a key test for Europe's commitment to its own security interests. While the contingent's structure depends on the peace agreement's specifics, it is likely to be stationed away from Ukraine's border with Russia. Building a credible deterrent force remains challenging as countries work to increase military capabilities that diminished post-Cold War. Discussions estimate troop numbers between 10,000 and 30,000 as nations deliberate on contributions amid uncertain US support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France and Indonesia Ink Landmark Maritime Security Pact
Rachel Reeves' Spending Cuts: Balancing Britain's Finances Amid Global Uncertainty
France Faces Budgetary Crossroads Amid Deficit Challenge
France and Indonesia Forge Maritime Security Alliance to Protect Indo-Pacific Waters
France's Poultry Gains Freedom: A Triumph Over Bird Flu