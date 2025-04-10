Defence Ministers Convene to Shape Ukraine Peacekeeping Force

Defense ministers from approximately 30 countries are gathering at NATO headquarters this Thursday. The meeting aims to advance plans for deploying troops to Ukraine, tasked with overseeing any prospective peace deal with Russia.

The meeting follows a recent visit to Kyiv by British and French military officers and is focused on elaborating on early agreements made between leaders. Notably absent is the United States, though their support remains crucial for the coalition's success. Despite US advice that Europe must now safeguard its own security, their involvement is not yet confirmed.

The troop deployment is a key test for Europe's commitment to its own security interests. While the contingent's structure depends on the peace agreement's specifics, it is likely to be stationed away from Ukraine's border with Russia. Building a credible deterrent force remains challenging as countries work to increase military capabilities that diminished post-Cold War. Discussions estimate troop numbers between 10,000 and 30,000 as nations deliberate on contributions amid uncertain US support.

