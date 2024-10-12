Left Menu

China's Strategic Fiscal Moves to Tackle Local Debt

China plans to assist local governments in addressing debt challenges, with Finance Minister Lan Foan announcing access to 2.3 trillion yuan in debt funds until year-end. This move follows the Politburo's increased urgency over economic pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-10-2024 07:58 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 07:58 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant financial development, China has committed to aiding local governments with debt resolution. Finance Minister Lan Foan revealed on Saturday that a substantial 2.3 trillion yuan, equivalent to $325.47 billion, is available for expenditure in the final quarter of the year.

These fiscal strategies have become a focal point of speculation in global financial markets. This follows a notable September meeting of the Communist Party's Politburo, which underscored the urgency of countering rising economic challenges in China.

With the currency exchange standing at 1 US dollar to 7.0666 Chinese yuan renminbi, international observers are closely watching China's economic maneuvers and their potential global impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

