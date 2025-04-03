Global Tensions and Shifts: From Military Strikes to Trade Wars

International developments are heating up as Russia announced Thursday that U.S. threats to strike Iran are unacceptable. In an escalatory move, the U.S. has increased its regional military presence, following President Trump's threats against Iran over its nuclear endeavors.

In the Middle East, Israel's action to capture the city of Rafah in Gaza has led to one of the largest displacements of the ongoing conflict. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are seeking refuge elsewhere as Israeli forces advance into the southern city, marking intense military activity in the region.

Meanwhile, Hungary declared its intention to exit the International Criminal Court just as Israeli leader Netanyahu, under ICC scrutiny, makes an official visit. On a different front, Austria is closing crossings at its borders with Hungary and Slovakia to prevent foot-and-mouth disease from spreading, demonstrating the interconnected challenges facing today's global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)