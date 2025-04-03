Jeweller's Role in Gold Smuggling Uncovered: Sahil Sakariya Jain's Assistance to Actress Ranya Rao

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has revealed the involvement of jeweller Sahil Sakariya Jain in a major gold smuggling case. Jain is accused of assisting famed Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya, aka Ranya Rao, in disposing of 49.6 kg of illicit gold valued at Rs 40.14 crore.

According to DRI's findings, Jain was instrumental in the illegal operation, which included facilitating Hawala money transfers associated with the smuggling. His arrest on March 26 has led to his judicial custody, with investigations uncovering sums transferred to foreign locations like Dubai.

Evidences extracted from devices belonging to Jain secure his involvement, showcasing extensive transactions and further solidifying the charges against him and Ranya. The smuggling racket, tied to high-profile individuals, underscores a broader network of illicit activities crossing international territories.

