Chilling Father-Daughter Incident in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district as a 45-year-old man, Govind Rai Raikwar, was arrested for allegedly torturing his 10-year-old daughter. Police have confirmed the father hung his daughter upside down, causing public outrage.

The Station House Officer of Bar police station, Raja Dinesh Singh, reported that the incident occurred on Monday. Allegedly, the father took this drastic action due to the daughter's disobedience, sparking significant concern within the community.

The shocking act was captured on video by a bystander and quickly went viral on social media platforms. The exposure led to swift police intervention, resulting in the father's arrest. He has been presented before the court and subsequently incarcerated.

(With inputs from agencies.)