Left Menu

Chilling Father-Daughter Incident in Uttar Pradesh

A 45-year-old man from Lalitpur district, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for reportedly torturing his 10-year-old daughter by hanging her upside down. The incident was captured on video, leading to a viral spread and subsequent arrest. The accused, Govind Rai Raikwar, has been sent to jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 12-10-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 09:54 IST
Chilling Father-Daughter Incident in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district as a 45-year-old man, Govind Rai Raikwar, was arrested for allegedly torturing his 10-year-old daughter. Police have confirmed the father hung his daughter upside down, causing public outrage.

The Station House Officer of Bar police station, Raja Dinesh Singh, reported that the incident occurred on Monday. Allegedly, the father took this drastic action due to the daughter's disobedience, sparking significant concern within the community.

The shocking act was captured on video by a bystander and quickly went viral on social media platforms. The exposure led to swift police intervention, resulting in the father's arrest. He has been presented before the court and subsequently incarcerated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024