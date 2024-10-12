Left Menu

Unraveling BKI's Global Conspiracy: NIA's Chargesheet on VHP Leader's Murder

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted Wadhawa Singh, chief of banned Babbar Khalsa International, and five other terrorists for the murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab. The charges imply transnational involvement, with suspects based in Pakistan, Germany, and India contributing to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 13:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against Wadhawa Singh, the Pakistan-based leader of the outlawed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and five other terrorists implicated in the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar.

Prabhakar, also recognized as Vikas Bagga, was indiscriminately gunned down by assailants from a BKI-affiliated module. The incident occurred at his confectionary shop in Nangal, Roopnagar district, Punjab, on April 13, 2024.

The NIA investigation suggests a complex, transnational plot orchestrated by Wadhawa Singh from Pakistan, involving accomplices in Germany. The probe continues to unravel the roles of international logistics and local arms suppliers in the assassination.

