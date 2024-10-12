Unraveling BKI's Global Conspiracy: NIA's Chargesheet on VHP Leader's Murder

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against Wadhawa Singh, the Pakistan-based leader of the outlawed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and five other terrorists implicated in the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar.

Prabhakar, also recognized as Vikas Bagga, was indiscriminately gunned down by assailants from a BKI-affiliated module. The incident occurred at his confectionary shop in Nangal, Roopnagar district, Punjab, on April 13, 2024.

The NIA investigation suggests a complex, transnational plot orchestrated by Wadhawa Singh from Pakistan, involving accomplices in Germany. The probe continues to unravel the roles of international logistics and local arms suppliers in the assassination.

(With inputs from agencies.)