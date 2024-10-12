Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Ratnagiri During RSS Procession

Tensions mounted in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, as an RSS procession was met with slogans from a minority community. Police have registered two cases, identifying five accused. Although no arrests have been made, investigations continue under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The local community remains on edge following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 13:31 IST
Tensions Flare in Ratnagiri During RSS Procession
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions have erupted in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri city when a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) procession was met with slogans from minority community members, police reported on Saturday.

The incident, which took place on Friday night in the Konkan Nagar area, has led to two police cases being registered. An official from the Ratnagiri city police stated that although five individuals have been identified and notices issued, no arrests have been made so far.

The procession, conducted on the eve of the Dussehra festival, was disrupted by slogans that allegedly offended religious sentiments, causing community members to gather at the police station, demanding action. Investigations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita are ongoing, according to the police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024