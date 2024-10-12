Tensions Flare in Ratnagiri During RSS Procession
Tensions mounted in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, as an RSS procession was met with slogans from a minority community. Police have registered two cases, identifying five accused. Although no arrests have been made, investigations continue under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The local community remains on edge following the incident.
Tensions have erupted in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri city when a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) procession was met with slogans from minority community members, police reported on Saturday.
The incident, which took place on Friday night in the Konkan Nagar area, has led to two police cases being registered. An official from the Ratnagiri city police stated that although five individuals have been identified and notices issued, no arrests have been made so far.
The procession, conducted on the eve of the Dussehra festival, was disrupted by slogans that allegedly offended religious sentiments, causing community members to gather at the police station, demanding action. Investigations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita are ongoing, according to the police official.
