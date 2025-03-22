Left Menu

Manipur Police Crackdown: Seven Insurgent Cadres Arrested, Arms Seized Across State

In a series of operations, Manipur police arrested seven members of various banned insurgent groups and confiscated a cache of arms and ammunition. These arrests include cadres from KCP-PWG, KCP(Apunba), PREPAK, and RPF/PLA, alongside recovery of stolen vehicles and weaponry across different districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 10:00 IST
Manipur Police Crackdown: Seven Insurgent Cadres Arrested, Arms Seized Across State
Visual of security forces conducting search ops in vulnerable districts of Manipur. (Photo source: @manipur_police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an extensive crackdown against insurgency, Manipur Police, in tandem with security forces, arrested seven militants from proscribed insurgent groups across the state.

The coordinated operations conducted on March 21 led to the apprehension of members from multiple factions including KCP-PWG and KCP(Apunba), with significant arms, such as an INSAS rifle and various sidearms, seized from the accused individuals.

Authorities also captured key figures from PREPAK and RPF/PLA, involved in regional extortion rackets, further highlighting the state's commitment to restoring order amidst ongoing tensions. In addition to arrests, police recovered suspected stolen vehicles and military-grade weapons during operations in Thoubal and Kangpokpi districts, reinforcing stringent security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025