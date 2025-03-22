Manipur Police Crackdown: Seven Insurgent Cadres Arrested, Arms Seized Across State
In a series of operations, Manipur police arrested seven members of various banned insurgent groups and confiscated a cache of arms and ammunition. These arrests include cadres from KCP-PWG, KCP(Apunba), PREPAK, and RPF/PLA, alongside recovery of stolen vehicles and weaponry across different districts.
In an extensive crackdown against insurgency, Manipur Police, in tandem with security forces, arrested seven militants from proscribed insurgent groups across the state.
The coordinated operations conducted on March 21 led to the apprehension of members from multiple factions including KCP-PWG and KCP(Apunba), with significant arms, such as an INSAS rifle and various sidearms, seized from the accused individuals.
Authorities also captured key figures from PREPAK and RPF/PLA, involved in regional extortion rackets, further highlighting the state's commitment to restoring order amidst ongoing tensions. In addition to arrests, police recovered suspected stolen vehicles and military-grade weapons during operations in Thoubal and Kangpokpi districts, reinforcing stringent security measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
