Tragic Turn in Gambling Raid: Young Man Dies in Custody

A young man, Aman Gautam, died after being arrested in a police raid on a gambling den in Vikasnagar. His family claims he was beaten to death by officers, but police deny these allegations. The cause of death will be confirmed through a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-10-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 13:51 IST
The tragic death of 24-year-old Aman Gautam following his arrest during a gambling raid has raised serious questions about police conduct. Gautam was taken into custody along with another individual during a raid at Ambedkar Park in Sector 8, Vikasnagar.

Allegations have emerged from Gautam's family, who claim he suffered fatal beatings at the hands of police officers. However, law enforcement officials deny these claims, maintaining that the young man's condition worsened en route to the police station and that he was promptly transported to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitendra Kumar Dubey has stated that the definitive cause of death will be ascertained following a post-mortem examination. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for accountability amidst the community.

