Tragic Accident: Family Mourned as Car Plunges into Canal

A devastating car accident occurred on Saturday, claiming the lives of seven family members, including women and girls, as their vehicle fell into a canal en route to a festival. Rescue efforts are ongoing for a missing girl, while the driver survived. Condolences have been expressed by the Prime Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaithal | Updated: 12-10-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 14:02 IST
In a tragic incident that shook the local community, seven members of a family, including three women and four girls, lost their lives when their car plunged into a canal on Saturday. The family was on their way to the Baba Rajpuri Mela for the Dussehra festival. Police reports confirm that the vehicle carried nine individuals, eight of whom were family members, when the driver lost control near Mundri village.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as heart-rendering. He assured the grieving families that the local administration, under the state government's directive, would provide full support in these trying times. The police identified the deceased as Satwinder (50), Chameli (65), Teejo (45), and young girls Fiza (16), Vandana (10), Riya (10), and Ramandeep (6), all originating from the village of Deeg in Kaithal.

Rescue operations are in full swing to locate a 12-year-old girl named Komal, who remains missing after the accident. The driver of the vehicle was rescued and is reportedly recovering. This unfortunate event has cast a pall of gloom over the region as the search continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

