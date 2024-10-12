Controversy Erupts Over Drone Sightings on India-China Border

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has criticized the remarks made by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi regarding drone sightings on the India-China border in Kinnaur district. Shukla labeled the statement as 'unjustified,' noting that border issues should be escalated to the Union Government.

Negi, representing Kinnaur, previously asserted that drones spotted at the border might be used for surveillance and espionage, demanding immediate action from the central authorities. However, the governor dismissed these concerns, suggesting no courage exists to challenge India's territorial integrity today.

The minister reiterated the need for strong Union Government intervention against alleged Chinese drone activity. The border area, featuring high-altitude passes, remains a key point of focus amid infrastructure developments like road construction to the Line of Actual Control.

