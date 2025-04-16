Former Kursk Governor Detained Over Defence Funds Scandal

Alexei Smirnov, the former governor of Russia's Kursk region, was detained on Wednesday on charges of embezzling funds meant for constructing defensive structures, according to the state news agency TASS.

Smirnov governed the region from May to December 2024, a period marked by a significant Ukrainian military incursion. His tenure saw substantial upheaval as Ukrainian forces crossed the border, temporarily seizing parts of the region before being outmaneuvered by a subsequent Russian offensive. His deputy, Alexei Dedov, has also been detained in connection with the case.

The scandal highlights ongoing issues within Russia's military infrastructure, with allegations of 800 million roubles ($9.64 million) of misallocated funds. The Kremlin has yet to comment, and attempts to reach Smirnov for a statement were unsuccessful. The case adds to a series of corruption probes involving high-ranking military officials across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)